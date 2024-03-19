Disc golfer Kristin Tattar second in Austin

News
Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: DGPT
News

Kristin Tattar moved up three places on the third and final day of competition and finished in second place at The Open of Austin, a Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) event held in the Texan city of the same name last weekend.

While the reigning world champion had a difficult end to day two of the competition, she amassed four birdies (ie. one throw below par) on the first five holes, and while she only threw two birdies over the next 11, she did not go under par, and rounded off the last two holes with another pair of birdies as well, giving her -8 on the day, and -15 over the whole competition.

This was not enough to surpass US competitor Ohn Scoggins, however, who threw -10 on the day and came in 26 below par for the event.

Missy Gannon, another US player, finished third, while fourth place consisted of a three-way equal tie between Kat Mertsch, who was in second place at one point but did not have a good Sunday, Natalie Ryan plus Finnish disc golfer Henna Blomroos (all eight below par).

The next best Estonian finisher after Tattar was Kaire Tekku, who came 25th (eight over par).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

