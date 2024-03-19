Disc golfer Kristin Tattar second in Austin

Kristin Tattar moved up three places on the third and final day of competition and finished in second place at The Open of Austin, a Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) event held in the Texan city of the same name last weekend.

While the reigning world champion had a difficult end to day two of the competition, she amassed four birdies (ie. one throw below par) on the first five holes, and while she only threw two birdies over the next 11, she did not go under par, and rounded off the last two holes with another pair of birdies as well, giving her -8 on the day, and -15 over the whole competition.

Ali Smith and Kristin Tattar both start their day with a turkey on the chase card! Tattar now sits in solo 3rd and Smith sits in solo 4th pic.twitter.com/FJXd7FoZJh — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) March 17, 2024

This was not enough to surpass US competitor Ohn Scoggins, however, who threw -10 on the day and came in 26 below par for the event.

Ohn Scoggins is projected to have the highest-ever average event rating for an ES/Major in PDGA history!!! pic.twitter.com/Q8oN0yIskN — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) March 17, 2024

Missy Gannon, another US player, finished third, while fourth place consisted of a three-way equal tie between Kat Mertsch, who was in second place at one point but did not have a good Sunday, Natalie Ryan plus Finnish disc golfer Henna Blomroos (all eight below par).

The next best Estonian finisher after Tattar was Kaire Tekku, who came 25th (eight over par).

