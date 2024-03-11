X

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tattar wins 2024 season opener in Waco

News
Kristin Tattar after victory in Waco, USA.
Kristin Tattar after victory in Waco, USA. Source: Disc Golf Pro Tour/X
News

Estonia's two-time disc golf world champion Kristin Tattar has begun the 2024 season with a win at the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) tournament in Waco, Texas.

Tattar, who was in front on Saturday, held on to the lead on Sunday to claim victory. The Estonian completed the last 18 holes of the competition four under par, finishing the tournament with a total of -20.

Second place went to the USA's Ohn Scoggins (-13), while her fellow American Holyn Handley (-11) took third. Fourth place was shared between Finland's Eveliina Salonen and Hailey King of the USA, with both ending on -10.

--

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

