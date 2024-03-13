Gerd Kanter and Kristjan Čeh end their collaboration

Estonian discus legend Gerd Kanter has announced that his coach-athlete relationship with Slovenian athlete Kristjan Čeh has drawn to a close, citing differences on training methodologies.

Kanter, who won olympic gold in Beijing in 2008, had been Čeh's coach since 2021, during which time the Slovene became discus world champion.

Kanter's statement read: "I wish to inform you that Kristjan Čeh and I made the decision to end our professional cooperation. This decision stems from differences in approaches to training methodology."

"Although parting ways is never easy, we see it that at present this is the only way for use to move forward. We remain grateful for the time we have worked together, and wish each other only the best in their future endeavors," the statement continued.

The collaboration between Kanter and Čeh began in the fall of 2021. Whereas previously the Slovenian, 25, had not won any medals at any major adult title competitions, as early as 2022 he was crowned discus world champion, and picked up a silver medal at the European Championships. In 2023, he took world championship silver.

In 2022, Čeh was also chosen as Slovenia's male athlete of the year, and Kanter as coach of the year in his home country.

