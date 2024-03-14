X

Henry Sildaru misses out on world championship final stage in France

Estonian freestyle skier Henry Sildaru failed to qualify for the final at the world championship slopestyle event in Tignes, France, ERR's Sport portal reports.

Sildaru, 17, the younger brother of top freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru, accumulated 60.51 points on his first outing, initially placing him 11th in his qualification group, but he was subsequently pushed out of the top 12 by other competitors before his second run.

The second attempt accrued only 34.16 points, making his best result 17th in his category and 31st overall. The final qualifier had been in eighth place, with 69.01 points, while Austrian Matej Švancer scored highest in the category with 80.38 points.

The final itself takes place in Tignes on Saturday, while the 2023-2024 season concludes next weekend with a stage in Silvaplana, Switzerland.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

