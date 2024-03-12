Anti-Ukrainian slurs, physical violence mar youth ice hockey game in Kohtla-Järve

A youth ice hockey player has been hit with a two-game ban following scuffles at a match in Kohtla-Järve in which anti-Ukrainian slurs were directed towards at least one player.

A youth player was reportedly also struck in the face in the course of the incident.

While the political and international situation of the day leading to flared tempers on the sports field, or in this case, rink, is hardly anything new, the incident in Kohtla-Järve, which took place back in January, was particularly unfortunate in that it involved youth players. Some of these were of Ukrainian origin and were reportedly physically assaulted by the some of the parents of some of the opponents, as well as opposing players themselves.

Following the game between Kohtla-Järve SK Viru Sputnik and Tallinna HC Vipers U-17 teams, at the Kohtla-Järve ice rink on January 21, an incident which has been described as "particularly reprehensible," not to mention, the sport's disciplinary committee stated, "unacceptable," "criminal" but also "beyond the disciplinary committee's scope."

The incident involved in a ruckus not only players, but also spectators, primarily players' parents, and even match officials. The committee finds, while it is the responsibility of the host team (ie. Kohtla-Järve) to maintain order, insufficient measures were in place to ensure that – as evidenced by the incident itself.

The disagreement started with an exchange of words on the ice between Yehor Priadiiev of Viru Sputnik's and Saveli Kovaltšuk of the Vipers, with the latter reportedly advising the former to "Go back to your Ukraine, 'khokhol'."

While its etymology derives from a type of hairstyle traditionally worn by Ukrainian cossacks, the term "khokhol" is a present-day anti-Ukranian slur, in particular when those deploying it are of Russian origin.

Priadiiev is a Ukrainian national, playing his third season in Estonia.

The disciplinary committee states that the term "Khohol" is an anti-Ukrainian slur.

In its report on the episode (link in Estonian), the disciplinary committee identified the following further facts of the matter arising from the incident: 1) Persistent xenophobic abuse towards players of Ukrainian origin by non-Ukrainian players and by players' parents; 2) Physical violence (involving a blow to the face) from one parent to a boy of Ukrainian origin; 3) A general melee and scuffle involving several parties.

The committee singles out Saveli Kovaltšuk in particular for his involvement.

Why the ice rink employees did not immediately call the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in an effort to stop the disturbances and identify the culprit is "incomprehensible," the disciplinary committee adds.

The committee has also urged the victims to file a complaint with the PPA and has warned that any repetition of similar behavior could lead to Kohtla-Järve SK Viru Sputnik being removed from Eesti Hoki competitions.

The disciplinary committee's protocol states that there is no place in Estonian hockey for xenophobia, racism or other insults aimed at opposing players or spectators.

The values ​​of Eesti Hoki – also known as Eesti Jäähokiliit, the sport's governing body in Estonia – are respect, unity, dedication and joy, the protocol adds.

In making the decision, the committee says it has taken into account versions of events given by the officials and the parties involved, and has not identified any mitigating circumstances and considers that, considering the severity of the violation, it would proportionate to penalize player Saveli Kovaltšuk with a two-game ban on.

Priadiiev and Kovaltšuk both received two minutes in the sin-bin while the game, which for the record ended in a 10:8 victory for Tallinna Vipers.

The U17 Estonian ice hockey championships are being contested by six teams, who are the bulk of the way through a 20-game season.

HC Vipers lies in third place in the table; SK Viru Sputnik in fifth place

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!