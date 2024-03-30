Kohtla-Järve opposition files no-confidence motion in mayor, council chair

News
Kohtla-Järve city council chair Eduard Odinets (SDE).
Kohtla-Järve city council chair Eduard Odinets (SDE). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Opposition deputies in the town of Kohtla-Järve, Ida-Viru County, have filed a motion of no confidence against the city's mayor, Henri Kaselo (SDE) and against council chair Eduard Odinets (SDE), following media reports of the main political finance watchdog body investigating their use of municipal funds for a social media video greeting.

Janek Pahka, who chairs the opposition Restart electoral alliance, told ERR's Russian-language news portal on Thursday: "The main reason for the motion of no confidence is Eduard Odinets' disregard for the council's functioning and the limits the rights arising from that cause the opposition."

"Among other factors, the reason is also that the council chair used city funds for his own political advertising. And in general, we are not satisfied with his attitude towards the organization of the council's work," Pahka went on.

In the assessment of the Political Party Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK), Kaselo and Odinets "might have" utilized municipal funds for their own political campaigning.

The motion of no confidence also noted as well the mayor's allegedly disrespectful attitude towards senior citizens, and complaints over alleged activities of deputy mayor for culture and education, Denis Šalkauskas.

Pahka was not willing to give his prediction of how likely the motion of no confidence passing at the council would be.

For his part Odinets who is also a Social Democratic Party (SDE) Riigikogu MP, told ERR's Russian-language portal that he remains "completely calm" about the initiation of the no-confidence motion against him, adding: "It is the opposition's task to attract attention."

"One of the tools available to the opposition is to attempt to express no confidence against this or that authority. Let them amass signatures, submit them, then we'll review them and vote on it," Odinets said.

The current SDE-Center Kohtla-Järve coalition, with 13 seats at the 25-seat council, remains "very good," he said, adding he had no reason to doubt that all SDE and Center deputies will vote against it.

Regional daily Põhjarannik reported last weekend that the ERJK has started to investigate the situation regarding Kaselo and Odinets and the potential miseuse of municipal funds after the pair just before Christmas last year issued a video greeting on the city government's official Facebook page.

The video was produced using Kohtla-Järve city funds, while the two also published a longer version of the same video on their own personal social media accounts.

Odinets subsequently told ERR radio station Raadio 4 that this was a regular New Year's video greeting recorded at the end of December, with no political tinge to it. The video cost €150 in municipal funds to put together.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Source: ERR Russian-language portal, reporters Sergei Mihhailov, Viktor Solts.

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:53

Tallinn four-party coalition talks start on Sunday

15:29

Kohtla-Järve opposition files no-confidence motion in mayor, council chair

14:47

Estonian prime minister appears in new Netflix Cold War documentary

13:11

Estonia pressing on with its nature restoration program despite EU law stalling

12:29

President Karis in Cyprus: 20 years in the EU has strengthened both countries

11:39

Minister in joint statement: 20 years since 'big bang,' NATO remains united

10:45

School director: Could be flexibility on school day start times issue

10:17

Good Friday marked by Stations of the Cross processions in Tallinn, Haapsalu

09:57

ICDS Japan chair: In the 21st century, security threats are not limited to one country

09:18

Clocks go forward by one hour on Sunday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.03

The speech that sent Vladimir Putin flying from the room

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.03

Ministry wants school day to start at 9 am

08:32

Weather in Estonia changeable in the coming days

27.03

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

27.03

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

29.03

Diplomat: NATO Allies now understand the alliance may actually be needed

29.03

Prime minister: Estonia made the right decision at the right time

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo