Ida-Viru County wants to become second most popular tourist destination in Estonia

Estonia's easternmost Ida-Viru County wants to become the second most popular destination for tourists after the capital Tallinn. This requires new hotel developments and conquering the Finnish market for which the county plans to utilize the Just Transition Fund.

The Just Transition Fund makes Ida-Viru the only county in Estonia eligible for major tourism investment support. At a recent tourism conference for investors, held at the Estonian Mining Museum, dozens of potential sites for golf courses and adventure parks were showcased. But hotel shortage is still the biggest problem.

"There is an acute shortage around Narva and the Jõhvi and Kohtla-Järve area. Both have room for a hotel that meets the standards of business travelers, that much is clear," said Mihkel Laan from Cumulus Consulting.

The Just Transition Fund can also be used for smaller projects. In addition to new hotels, Ida-Viru County also needs family attractions and tourism events.

"We see the region having great potential, while it is very difficult to realize. Because you just can't get a mortgage like you can in Tartu or Tallinn. That is why we need state support, and I think we're on the right track," tourism businessman Kajar Lember said.

While Ida-Viru tourism organizers have managed to replace Russian tourists with domestic ones, taking the next step also requires conquering the Finnish market.

"If we could send the message that we have a relatively high-quality service here at favorable prices, I see no reason the Finns couldn't come here. But we Finns are not used to looking in this direction," hotel developer Sari Sopanen said.

To become the second most popular tourist destination in Estonia after Tallinn, Ida-Viru first needs to overtake Pärnu and Tartu.

