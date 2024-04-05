Ida-Viru County water reserves not enough for new businesses

There isn't enough water available for new businesses in Estonia's easternmost Ida-Viru County, which is why, according to a water company's assessment, use of mine water or the construction of deeper wells could be considered. This would require government permission.

The water supply in the Jõhvi and Kohtla-Järve area was designed more than 15 years ago based on an assessment of water resources available at the time. According to this assessment, the local water company can draw no more than 8,000 cubic meters of groundwater per day. Increased usage could affect the groundwater levels and the water levels of lakes under nature conservation.

Preliminary results from a study that began seven years ago indicate that, in reality, groundwater consumption should be reduced by nearly a quarter. According to Järve Biopuhastus, the local water company, the region's water resources are significantly diminishing, and new businesses arriving at the Jõhvi or Kohtla-Järve industrial parks could end up without water.

Andra Villers, the production director of Järve Biopuhastus, mentioned that the company currently provides high-quality drinking water, which manufacturing companies might not need. Therefore, she suggests considering other options for supplying water to businesses.

"For example, mine water. We have large underground water bodies here which are just sitting there. There are millions of liters of water than we could be using. Another option is the outflow from the Kohtla-Järve wastewater treatment plant. This is also an alternative that could be utilized. In fact, we direct this water to the Gulf of Finland. It's actually perfectly reasonable water and usable," explained Villers.

According to Villers, there are also other water layers in the Jõhvi area where the water may not be of the same quality, but is entirely suitable. "Now, we need to remap the situation and think about where and how much water can be taken, and where water intakes could be constructed."

Järve Biopuhastus and local governments indeed want a clear overview from the state on how to manage the water use of businesses arriving at the Jõhvi and Kohtla-Järve industrial parks under new conditions.

"For instance, if Jõhvi Municipality, when it receives a new manufacturing interest wanting to develop in the industrial park, asks for water resources, Jõhvi municipality would be able to tell them how much water is available, where it can be obtained from, the quality of the water and when these answers could possibly be given. Today, we are in a situation where we cannot even say by when, how much and what [we have]. We need clarity among the three parties at one table," Villers said.

The government plans to conduct a study funded by the Just Transition Fund, which should reveal, among other things, the possibility of using alternative water resources in Ida-Viru County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!