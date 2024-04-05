Danish company planning proteins factory in Jõhvi

A Danish firm plans to build a protein production plant in the Ida-Viru County town of Jõhvi, creating around 50 jobs in the process.

Business leaders at the Jõhvi äripark, an under-construction business park, said the plant will be one of four food industry facilities to be built there.

The remaining three are contingent on funding decisions from the EU's Just Transition Fund, however.

Kristjan Torop, a board member of EstProtein Foodtech, said: "Production will focus on protein isolates, with an annual output of up to 3,000 tonnes.

"The factory is planned to go online in August 2026. The total investment amounts to up to €35 million, with the Just Transition Fund supporting the project to the tune of about €10 million," Torop went on.

Teet Kuusmik, the head of the Ida-Viru investment agency (Ida-Viru investeeringute agentuur) said: "We are in the midst of the negotiation process with three more food producers."

"This means a food producer cluster will start to form in the Jõhvi business park. Moreover, for one company, the waste of other companies serves as input for their production process."

