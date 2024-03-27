Estonia's purchasing power slipped in 2023

Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita slipped by 4 percentage points in 2023, data from the EU's statistics agency Eurostat published on Tuesday shows.

In 2021, Estonia's GDP per capita, the country's purchasing power (PPP), was above Spain and Portugal at 86 percent of the EU's average. But it fell to 81 percent last year.

Only Poland, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Latvia, Greece, and Bulgaria had lower scores.

Lithuania's PPP was highest among the Baltic states at 87 percent.

In 2023, substantial differences were recorded among EU countries.

Luxembourg and Ireland had the highest levels (140 percent and 112 percent above the EU average, respectively), well ahead of the Netherlands (30 percent above the EU average), Denmark (+28 percent), and Austria (+23 percent).

In contrast, Bulgaria registered the lowest GDP per capita, 36 percent below the EU average, followed by Greece (-33 percent) and Latvia (-29 percent)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!