Estonian U21s football team triumph 6-1 over the 'wrong' Danish side

News
A football (photo is illustrative).
A football (photo is illustrative). Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
News

A recent Estonian Under-21s men's football team victory over a Danish club may have atoned somewhat for the senior team's defeat away to Poland Thursday night, but the event was not without confusion – in fact the Estonians, through no fault of their own, ended up playing the wrong team.

The U21s are currently at a training camp in Turkey and while they had originally been scheduled to face the Danish second-division side AC Horsens in a friendly, or so they thought.

Due to a communication error between the Estonian Football Association (EJL) and the Turkish agency organizing the camp led to a mix-up which resulted in a Danish team with more-or-less the same name (FC Horsens), but playing in that country's seventh tier of domestic club competition, and making the trip to Turkey to play the Estonians.

Mihkel Uiboleht, EJL development director, said the agency in question: "Provided information indicating that we would be facing a team from the second-highest league in Denmark. However, a few days before the match, when our team staff checked up on the situation, it turned out that this team was scheduled to play a training match in Denmark on the same day."

"It then became apparent that our actual opponent was from a much lower division," he went on.

"The trip had been planned and the game had to go ahead, so the coaches simply adjusted their plans for the match, knowing they would be facing a much weaker than expected team."

A mix-up like this is a rare one so far as Estonian football teams go, Uiboleht added.

"Generally, our cooperation with various agencies has gone very well, with the help of different reliable partners facilitating hundreds of friendlies and training camps," Uiboleht said.

For the record, the Estonian U21s won 6:1 over Horsens the lesser, as it were.

They next play Swedish third division Nordic United at the training camp on Sunday, assuming in this case there is only one such side...

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:17

Lihtsad uudised 22. märtsil

19:45

Experts: There have never been so many rental apartments on the market

18:29

Tallinn Zoo's oldest resident dies

17:44

Kallas to brief Reform board members on new justice minister over weekend

17:15

Kõlvart to face no confidence motion vote on Tuesday

16:37

Net Group to develop Estonia's e-state mobile app

15:55

Estonian U21s football team triumph 6-1 over the 'wrong' Danish side

15:55

EDF: Russia attacks civilian targets to compensate for front line failures

15:12

Defense minister: Nothing surprising or newsworthy in Peskov's 'war' comment

14:45

Latest poll shows no major changes to party ratings

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.03

Estonian team ready for tough Euro 2024 play-off against Poland

21.03

Estonia introduces legislation to regulate cryptocurrency providers

11:32

Sulfur dioxide plume from Iceland's volcanic eruption reaches Estonia

21.03

Tallinn City Council members launch no-confidence motion against mayor

21.03

Lidl to open store in Tallinn's T1 mall

21.03

Ilves: Rutte becoming NATO chief would confirm disregard for Eastern Europe

21.03

Prosecutor demands 6 months prison sentence for desecrating national anthem

07:30

Estonia's Euro2024 playoff hopes dashed in 5:1 away loss to Poland

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo