Estonian U21s football team triumph 6-1 over the 'wrong' Danish side

A recent Estonian Under-21s men's football team victory over a Danish club may have atoned somewhat for the senior team's defeat away to Poland Thursday night, but the event was not without confusion – in fact the Estonians, through no fault of their own, ended up playing the wrong team.

The U21s are currently at a training camp in Turkey and while they had originally been scheduled to face the Danish second-division side AC Horsens in a friendly, or so they thought.

Due to a communication error between the Estonian Football Association (EJL) and the Turkish agency organizing the camp led to a mix-up which resulted in a Danish team with more-or-less the same name (FC Horsens), but playing in that country's seventh tier of domestic club competition, and making the trip to Turkey to play the Estonians.

Mihkel Uiboleht, EJL development director, said the agency in question: "Provided information indicating that we would be facing a team from the second-highest league in Denmark. However, a few days before the match, when our team staff checked up on the situation, it turned out that this team was scheduled to play a training match in Denmark on the same day."

"It then became apparent that our actual opponent was from a much lower division," he went on.

"The trip had been planned and the game had to go ahead, so the coaches simply adjusted their plans for the match, knowing they would be facing a much weaker than expected team."

A mix-up like this is a rare one so far as Estonian football teams go, Uiboleht added.

"Generally, our cooperation with various agencies has gone very well, with the help of different reliable partners facilitating hundreds of friendlies and training camps," Uiboleht said.

For the record, the Estonian U21s won 6:1 over Horsens the lesser, as it were.

They next play Swedish third division Nordic United at the training camp on Sunday, assuming in this case there is only one such side...

