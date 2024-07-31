Ida-Viru County businesses receive training to attract western tourists

News
Brochure for Ida-Virumaa.
Brochure for Ida-Virumaa. Source: ERR
News

Tourism businesses in Estonia's eastern Ida-Viru County are upgrading their language skills in hospitality training designed to attract more Western tourists.

Ida-Viru County wants to become the second most popular tourist destination in Estonia. The region has beautiful nature and nice people, but the level of service can sometimes seem uneven to a Western tourist, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The local tourism cluster has hired a hospitality manager to help businesses attract more trade.

Anu Kõrge, service development manager of the Ida-Viru tourism cluster, started working at the beginning of the summer and has advised 20 tourism and service companies.

Staff have already learned to smile, but language skills need improvement, she told AK.

"Kindness and helpfulness are all there. On the minuses side, on the service side, the language skills are definitely something that could be improved. Unfortunately, there are also places where the waiters do not even speak Estonian, but ideally, of course, in addition to Estonian, you would also need to speak at least English at a communication level. It would be especially nice if the waiters could speak Finnish. But then again, that is all learnable. Now that foreign visitors will start to arrive, I believe that the situation will definitely improve in terms of language skills as well," said Kõrge.

Mereresto restaurant, located on Toila beach, wants to learn how to attract more customers during the winter season. The staff have no problems with communication.

"Our service staff are mostly high school students and have a pretty good level of English and Estonian language development and experience. And, of course, if you're studying at school or at gymnasium, you'll get some basic knowledge and some basic information that you can already develop more here," said Valentina Palkovs, Mereresto manager.

The training programs are supported by the EU's Just Transition Fund.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

olympics 2024

news in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Tsahkna: Hungary's Russian, Belarusian immigration plan threatens EU

14:25

Tallinn bus station owner not satisfied with city's building plans

13:59

Foreign ministry: 7 Estonians currently in Lebanon

13:55

Ida-Viru County businesses receive training to attract western tourists

13:54

Eneli Jefimova fails to make 200 meters finals in Paris

13:35

Reform MP: Economy no longer shrinking but budget should not be too optimistic

13:23

Kadriorg Park orangery to open in autumn

12:50

Germany's Reeperbahn Festival to showcase Estonian music

12:35

Euribor falls to 15-month low, impact on Estonian households only moderate

12:06

School stadiums open in summer has not led to surge in vandalism

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.07

Kristin Kuuba wins first olympic badminton group game, faces top player next

30.07

Expert: Estonia is a long way from becoming one of EU's most expensive countries

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

30.07

Russian Navy fleets launch major exercises involving some 300 ships

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

30.07

The sad tale of Saaremaa Zoo's Kusti the crocodile

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo