Bank of Estonia: Second quarter foreign visitor numbers up 7 percent on year

Viru tänav and the iconic Viru Gate in Tallinn, Estonia. May 2024.
Viru tänav and the iconic Viru Gate in Tallinn, Estonia. May 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
More than 1.14 million foreign tourists visited Estonia in the second quarter of 2024, spending a combined €387 million while here, the Bank of Estonia said in a statistical release published Thursday.

A total of 1,142,798 foreign visitors traveled to Estonia from April through the end of June, up 7 percent on year. Spending by foreign tourists in Estonia during the second quarter increased by €35 million on year to €387 million.

During the same period, Estonian residents paid 824,693 visits abroad as tourists — up 2 percent on year — where they spent a combined €297 million.

The Bank of Estonia produces statistics on foreign travel in connection with the bank's task of compiling the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes the exports and imports of travel services.

Its statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the second quarter of 2024 next month, and statistics for third quarter foreign travel in November.

