More tourists visiting Pärnu this summer

Estonia's summer capital Pärnu is seeing a boost in tourism this year and more than 15,000 people visited the beach on July 16 – a new record. The Coast Guard said the season has passed without serious incidents.

When "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited the beach on Wednesday, it was windy and there were approximately 1,000 people. But yesterday was not a typical day this summer.

Statistics show this season is much better than 2023's. Visits have risen by 50 percent.

A new visiting record was set on July 16, when the temperature was 26 degrees and the water 22 degrees

"In the middle of summer, there were probably 15,000 people, I think there could have been even more that day," said Hanna-Liisa Schmidt, G4S's Pärnu lifeguard. Last summer's daily record was 10,000 people.

Although the lifeguards have a lot of work to do, luckily nothing serious has happened.

"There have been first aid calls and missing children and, in some ways, missing parents, but luckily there have been no water rescues," said Schmidt.

Those basking on the beach sand are happy anyway.

"It's a bit windy, but the water is warm and the weather is beautiful," Gerdi said.

"This is our first time in Pärnu, and the beach is very cool. We like it, it's almost like in Spain. So, actually it surprised me a little bit," said Anni, visting from Finland.

"We came from the city of Brisbane. We came to visit our grandmother and aunt and now we are in Pärnu for a few days," said Kairi, who is visiting from Australia. "Pärnu beach is still more cosy."

The lifeguards said vacationers often leave sunglasses, swimwear and children's toys behind. The beach accessories store said children's toys are a big seller.

"Toys and flip-flops are definitely sold the most," confirmed Mari-Ann, the shop assistant. According to Katriini, more foreigners visit the beach accessories store than Estonians.

Kari-Andri Kask, event organizer at recreation center Dünn, which offers food, drink, sports and other events on the beach for the second season, said that although times are difficult, the summer has been quite good.

"It is certainly the same number of people as last year, but people are more selective – they're now choosing where they go – and looking at it from Dünn's point of view is that you have to make more of an effort to get people to come to your place," Kask said.

