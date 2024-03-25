ERJK to discuss social media influencer's inclusion on Tsahkna's India visit

Estonia's Political Party Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) is set to discuss the decision of Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) to take social media influencer Karl-Gustav Kurn on a recent state visit to India.

"This issue should be on the agenda for the committee's meeting on Thursday, as we have received a request to this effect," ERJK Chair Liisa Oviir told ERR on Monday. Oviir preferred not to specify who had submitted the request, saying it was not relevant in this context.

Last week, it emerged that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had included social media influencer Kurn, as part of foreign minister Tsahkna's delegation during a visit to India.

Kurn's travel expenses of around €3,000 were paid using funds from the state budget. Unlike the journalist who also accompanied him on the visit, Kurn reported on events in India only from a perspective favorable to Tsahkna.

Oviir said the ERJK would consider whether the involvement of Kurn constituted a prohibited donation, or perhaps the use of public funds for private interests.

Tsahkna visited New Delhi in February with his Nordic and Baltic counterparts to take part in the annual Raisina Dialogue conference.

--

