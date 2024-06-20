ERJK awaiting confirmation minister paid influencer's expenses

News
Liisa Oviir.
Liisa Oviir. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Eesti 200 Chairman Margus Tsahkna has not submitted evidence showing he repaid an influencer's expenses who traveled with him on an official visit to India, said Liisa Oviir, head of the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK).

Oviir said Tsahkna was supposed to respond to the ERJK by Wednesday, but has not done so.

"As of now, there has been no letter from him to the ERJK, so this is a small reminder that we are waiting for a reply," Oviir said.

If there is no response, a fine can be issued. "A fine is not a separate punishment, but is simply a measure that we can use repeatedly to get the person to finally comply with their legal obligations," she clarified.

On May 23, the ERJK decided that Tsahkna received a prohibited donation in the form of publicity from an influencer. He must now pay the money back.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:45

ERJK awaiting confirmation minister paid influencer's expenses

17:14

Free entrance to 11 lighthouses on July 1

16:28

Water mains construction to start next week on Tallinn's Suur-Ameerika tänav

16:22

Farmers welcome rainy June: No silage shortage this year

15:43

Public invited to wear Estonian woven belts on Midsummer's Eve

15:19

Gallery: History Museum and Theater and Music Museum hold joint birthday

15:00

Estonian PM: Meloni said Monday she is not after any EU top post for ECR

14:56

New designs for Tallinn's Ülemiste Center extension unvieled

14:31

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Unrealistic expectations instead of too much democracy

14:01

Tallinn hands over annual Summer Capital title to Pärnu

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09:28

Estonia buys Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France Updated

19.06

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

07:21

ERR in Riga: Estonian bus company made Latvia change its public transport system

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.06

Gallery: Explore Tallinn Zoo's new Tiger Valley

19.06

Estonia drops further in 2024 international competitiveness rankings

09:23

500 members leave EKRE

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo