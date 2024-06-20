ERJK awaiting confirmation minister paid influencer's expenses

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Eesti 200 Chairman Margus Tsahkna has not submitted evidence showing he repaid an influencer's expenses who traveled with him on an official visit to India, said Liisa Oviir, head of the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK).

Oviir said Tsahkna was supposed to respond to the ERJK by Wednesday, but has not done so.

"As of now, there has been no letter from him to the ERJK, so this is a small reminder that we are waiting for a reply," Oviir said.

If there is no response, a fine can be issued. "A fine is not a separate punishment, but is simply a measure that we can use repeatedly to get the person to finally comply with their legal obligations," she clarified.

On May 23, the ERJK decided that Tsahkna received a prohibited donation in the form of publicity from an influencer. He must now pay the money back.

