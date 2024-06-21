ERJK investigating how political parties paid for institute's surveys

News
Political Party Funding Supervision Committee meeting.
Political Party Funding Supervision Committee meeting. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK) is looking into whether Isamaa could have received an illicit donation from the Institute for Societal Studies, and whether EKRE and SDE used MPs' expenses to pay for studies that benefited the parties.

Oviir said that at Thursday's meeting, the committee discussed an article published by the newspaper Äripäev, which reported that for several years the Institute for Societal Studies has been plagued by doubts as to whether its benefactor Parvel Pruunsild, a businessman and Isamaa member, collects and distributes valuable research results secretly and for free to his political party.

Pruunsild is one of the institute's biggest donors. Isamaa's top members claim they have not commissioned studies or paid for them.

"In this article, there are some points of interest and some controversial ones," Oviir told ERR.

"We are simply sending clarifying follow-up inquiries to Isamaa in this regard. It has been claimed that Isamaa has received some kind of research and they have based their campaign on that. We asked whether this was true and whether they had paid for it," said Oviir.

The ERJK is also looking into former EKRE member Jaak Valge who allegedly commissioned a survey from the institute on marriage equality and EKRE's reputation.

"Jaak Valge said he has commissioned studies for four years and has one invoice per one study. We will make a follow-up inquiry in this respect," Oviir said.

Additionally, SDE's Tanel Kiik also commissioned a study but put it on the party's Riigikogu faction expenses, which may have broken the rules as this money comes from the state budget, Oviir said.

"The point is that Jaak Valge commissioned his own study on marriage equality and with Varro Vooglaid's expenses allowances to get the necessary information. What some members of the Commission saw as a problem was this wording. Tanel Kiik said that the party (SDE) had commissioned it, but it was paid for with the expenses allowances of the members of the Riigikogu, meaning that what the party needed came from the state budget. It may raise the issue of legal person donations (which are prohibited – ed.) " said Oviir.

"Once we get the answers, then we can look further to see if there is any reason to investigate or do anything further," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Tallinn ring road's Jüri roundabout partially closed for two months

17:32

Vahur Karus becomes EDF Joint Headquarters commander

17:00

Estonian women's épée team out to France in Euro Championship quarters

16:47

Supreme Court: PPA's indirect vaccination requirement was proportionate

16:23

Gallery: Taavi Teevet wins Leo Lapin Medal Prize

15:37

Tartu Town Hall bells to play selection of famous tunes this summer

15:30

Gallery: Eneli Jefimova arrives in Tallinn after gold medal win

15:00

Andrus Pedai: Time to prepare for growth, Estonia needs a leap in development

14:14

Gallery: Freedom Gallery opens Anne Parmasto's solo exhibition

13:43

Gallery: Kiek in De Kök reopens its doors

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13:26

Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning Updated

20.06

New designs for Tallinn's Ülemiste Center extension unveiled

20.06

Estonia buys Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France Updated

20.06

PPA closes Narva border crossing point after long queue forms

19.06

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

20.06

ERR in Riga: Estonian bus company made Latvia change its public transport system

20.06

Estonian PM: Meloni said Monday she is not after any EU top post for ECR

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo