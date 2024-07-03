SAPTK reports 2023 profits of €90,000

Right-wing NGO The Foundation for the Protection of Family and Tradition (SAPTK) reported taking in nearly €520,000 in donations last year, and recorded profits of just over €90,000.

SAPTK's revenues from donations during the reporting period came to €518,390, a 2 percent rise compared to the previous period.

As of December 31, 2023, the foundation's assets amounted to €860,310, reflecting an 8 percent increase from the beginning of the year.

The reporting year ended with reported net profits of €90,468. In 2022, the organization reported profits of €1,625.

SAPTK's staff costs came to €135,909.

The foundation employed five people on a full-time equivalent basis, down from the seven staff on payroll the previous year, the organization says.

Of these five employees, one worked under an employment contract.

In 2023 SAPTK's council opted to separate the Objektiiv portal, established in 2015, from the foundation itself.

This meant the portal continued as an independent entity, MTÜ Objektiiv.

The financial resources amassed towards Objektiiv's activities and its material base used for production were transferred to this new entity.

Objektiiv's operations themselves remained essentially unchanged, as the new organization adheres to the same statutory objectives as SAPTK, the report states.

SAPTK's legal center also continued its activities. The report states that several court cases related to Covid restrictions are ongoing, with SAPTK providing legal support.

Other notable cases include a misdemeanor case involving MP Jaak Valge and a prank raising of the flag of Soviet Estonia in Tallinn's Old Town last summer.

The legal center has also been involved in SAPTK chair and EKRE MP Varro Vooglaid's activities at the Riigikogu, particularly in the drafting process of several significant bills, according to the report.

SAPTK noted that the active work of Elukultuuri Instituut (Institute of the culture of life) formed a significant part of the foundation's activities throughout the year.

Notable activities include the launch of an updated and edited anti-abortion portal, the completion of a documentary film on the same topic, and the organization of a conference titled ""Abielu ja laste kaitse" ("Protecting marriage and children").

SAPTK was also involved in the creation of a TV series called "Eluküsimus," in collaboration with Christian TV channel TV7.

