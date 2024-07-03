SALK expands beyond Estonia's borders, aims to boost revenues further

NGO and political consultancy organization the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SALK) saw its expenses and revenues more than double to €200,000 in 2023, while similar growth in terms of euros is projected for this year as well.

SALK has been offering its services in seven mostly European nations in addition to Estonia, and plans to increase staff numbers as well as revenues, the organization's director, Tarmo Jüristo (pictured), told ERR.

SALK reported 2023 revenues of €200,000, the bulk of which –nearly €194,000 – came from donations. Business income was rported at €6,000, earned from consultancy work, inside Estonia.

SALK's 2022 revenue had been €90,000.

A total of 321 people donated to SALK last year. Donations under €1,000 accounted for 11.1 percent of all receipts, while major donors (at least €10,000) contributed 76 percent of the total sum.

There were four such major donors, namely Wise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus, tech leader Sten Tamkivi, and Bolt co-founders Markus and Martin Villig.

SALK's expenses came to €190,000, with personnel costs amounting to €110,785, in 2023.

The net profit for the reporting year was just under €10,000 compared with a net loss of €44,318 in 2022.

Last year's Riigikogu elections were the most significant event in SALK's calendar in 2023.

The organization actively supported liberal parties' (meaning Reform, Eesti 200 and SDE) campaigns with data and analysis, as well as via their own campaign activities.

The report states: "Although it is undoubtedly difficult to accurately assess our role in the final outcome, it is clear that our operating model functioned, and was successful. This gave us the confidence to continue developing our data and our analytical capabilities."

SALK has operated in seven countries

As for this year the report notes that 2024 is to be a "super election" year both in Europe and worldwide.

This will play a significant role in SALK's short-term plans, the organization says. "We have actively worked to establish contacts outside Estonia and plan to test the applicability of our approach and capabilities in at least three more European countries next year," the report states.

"Surely we cannot be as active participants in election campaigns outside of Estonia. However, it is clear that the problems we set out to address three years ago are not unique to Estonia, and this suggests that our offered solutions could help find solutions elsewhere as well," SALK adds in its report.

Jüristo told ERR that they have carried out work in seven countries so far – in some cases with political parties and in others with local organizations which may not necessarily be political in nature.

Jüristo added: "We do not have offices or personnel in any of these countries; the goal is to establish connections, and to help with data analysis and modeling."

The countries involved include Croatia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia – where SALK worked with the local equivalent of the Open Estonia Foundation – and the Czech Republic, where an apolitical youth advocacy organization had reached out to SALK.

According to Jüristo, working in other countries is primarily a matter of principle for SALK, and the aim is for costs to be covered in a way which does not utilize donations from Estonian donors.

Jüristo said that SALK currently has three salaried staff members plus a few assistants, but to operate in more countries, the organization would need more staff.

"Last year, we had an annual revenue of €200,000; this year, it is €300,000. Our expenses are covered this year, but not for next year. If you want to grow, your revenues must also grow," Jüristo said.

--

