Four political parties told to repay €100,000 prohibited donation

The Political Party Financing Supervision Committee (ERJK) has told four coalition and opposition parties to pay the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SALK) almost €100,000 for data the agency says counts as a prohibited donation.

The ERJK made the initial decision in October 2023 and now the committee has sent out an order to repay the money to Reform, Eesti 200, Center and SDE.

Coalition parties Reform, Eesti 200 and SDE will be asked to pay €26,449 each and Center €13,225.

Tarmo Jüristo, SALK board member, told ERJK he had communicated and shared the data with the parties, but less so with Center, for free in the run up to the national election in 2023.

As a result, the committee decided to halve the amount attributed to the Center Party.

The committee considers the free benefits received to be prohibited donations from a legal entity.

ERJK's investigation was largely based on an article published in Eesti Ekspress on June 6, which examined SALK's activities and its support for liberal-leaning parties through research, consulting, and video advertisements. You can read the article in English here.

