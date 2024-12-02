Party financing watchdog laments lack of progress on amendment

Although all parties have affirmed that amendments to the Political Parties Act are indispensable for enhancing the work of the Political Party Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK), no further progress has been made over the past four months, according to committee chair Liisa Oviir.

In a letter to Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200), ERJK Chair Liisa Oviir highlighted that she had already sent an appeal in April to the then-Minister of Justice Madis Timpson (Reform) regarding the need to amend the Political Parties Act. Minister Timpson assured her that the matter was a priority and was included in the government's action plan.

"Furthermore, the minister stated that he aimed to send the draft bill, which would expand the committee's powers and clarify the general framework for party financing, for coordination before the summer so that it could enter Riigikogu proceedings in the fall. /.../ In the second half of July, the government changed, and unfortunately, the prepared bill, which had already undergone coordination, has since remained stalled at the Ministry of Justice and has not reached Riigikogu proceedings this fall," Oviir remarked.

She noted that all previous ministers of justice have acknowledged the necessity of amending the Political Parties Act.

"Although all parties have affirmed that changes to the act are essential for enhancing the committee's oversight activities, there has been no progress over the past four months. As a result, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the amendments could take effect before the next local government council elections in the fall of 2025," Oviir expressed concern.

The ERJK chair also pledged to offer the minister her full support and assistance in advancing the draft legislation.

The proposed amendments include giving the ERJK the right to also exercise supervision over the financing of non-party organizations affiliated with political parties that still urge people to vote one way or another.

The ERJK found this summer that the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and SDE received prohibited donations from the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SALK), which provided the parties free consultation services ahead of the 2023 Riigikogu elections, amounting to €26,449 each, while the Center Party received the same to the sum of €13,225.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!