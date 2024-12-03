X!

Justice ministry to appoint two new digital transformation top officials

News
The Ministry of Justice is one of several housed in the 'Superministry' building in central Tallinn.
The Ministry of Justice is one of several housed in the 'Superministry' building in central Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

After recent structural changes, the Ministry of Justice is to gain two new deputy secretaries general, both focused on digital matters.

With the entry into office in summer of Liisa-Ly Pakosta as justice minister, the role was twinned with digital affairs, formerly under another minister's portfolio and at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

With the shift, the Ministry of Justice gets the two new deputy secretary general roles - one focused on digital governance and the other on digital infrastructure and cybersecurity.

In the course of the restructuring, Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Erkki Keldo (Reform) proposed in October to end the repeatedly failed competition for the digital development position.

Minister Pakosta had previously said that the position of deputy secretary general for digital development might be eliminated entirely, as part of efforts to reduce middle-management bureaucracy.

Now, Pakosta has said that while two new deputy secretaries general will be added, several top-level positions, including departmental directors, are to be eliminated. "The department director positions will be removed, meaning the deputy secretary will take over their responsibilities," Pakosta said, adding that the overall goal is to streamline management.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-ly Pakosta (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

She also noted that some of the structural changes require government approval.

The Ministry of Justice is now seeking two deputy secretaries via a competitive process, one for digital governance and another for digital infrastructure and cybersecurity as noted.

This would hike the number of deputy secretaries general in the ministry, from four to six.

Explaining the rationale behind the new roles, Pakosta said, "We need more focus on both cybersecurity and digital infrastructure."

"The issues with undersea cables have likely not escaped anyone's attention," she went on.

"Additionally, challenges such as moving services to the cloud require unprecedented attention," Pakosta added.

"This makes it justifiable to have a separate deputy secretary for cybersecurity and digital infrastructure, to ensure these matters are not overshadowed by other topics."

Pakosta emphasized that the new deputy secretaries should have technical education and experience in cybersecurity and communications for one role, and strong innovation leadership for the other. She expressed hope the hiring process would be swift, aiming for new hires to start early next year.

Each of Estonia's 11 ministries are headed by a secretary general, the non-politico counterpart to the corresponding minister or ministers. Several deputy secretaries general serve under this official, each with a different area of responsibility.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:21

EDF commander: Sweden's wind farm halt was right move, ensures security

13:04

Tartu's Pushkin School to be renamed Jogentaga School

12:36

Researcher: Hamas leader sent Middle East dominoes falling last year

12:22

Feature | Life always finds a way: Estonian artists open new exhibition in Riga Updated

12:05

Supreme court strikes down parts of electricity act over 'unfair deadline'

11:54

Rescuers pull two bear cubs out of a reservoir Updated

11:35

Local kids drop off letters to Santa in Häädemeeste

10:31

Opposition in Estonia: EU climate target lacks effects analysis

09:54

Christmas tree prices start at €15 this holiday season

09:30

Gallery: Georgians hold pro-EU, anti-government protest in Tallinn Updated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.11

Rasputin the polar bear heads to Denmark's Aalborg Zoo

01.12

Taking a traditional taxi to Tallinn Airport to become more expensive

09:30

Gallery: Georgians hold pro-EU, anti-government protest in Tallinn Updated

02.12

New Old City Harbor No. 2 tram route now open to the public

02.12

Additional alcohol excise tax hike canceled for next year

02.12

POLITICO gives Kadri Simson a 'C' as Estonia's European Commissioner

02.12

Estonia issues travel bans to 11 Georgian officials for human rights violations

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo