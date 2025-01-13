2024 party donations: Isamaa biggest winner, Pruunsild biggest backer

The opposition party Isamaa raised more financial donations than any other Estonian political party last year, with half coming from its major backer, party member and businessman Parvel Pruunsild, according to 2024 figures from the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK).

According to the latest ERJK report, Isamaa brought in a total of €800,000 in donations over the course of last year, including €400,000 from Pruunsild. The party also received €406,100 in state support and collected €26,000 in membership dues.

In 2023, the year of the most recent Riigikogu elections, Pruunsild had donated €700,000 to Isamaa and €300,000 to the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Also among the party's top donors last year were businessmen Aivar Linnamäe and Margus Linnamäe, who each donated €150,000, and Ahti Kallikorm, vice-chair of the party's Tallinn region, who donated a total of €27,000 to Isamaa.

The nonparliamentary Parempoolsed raised €520,300 donations in 2024. The party's biggest donors were Rain Lõhmus and Raul Kirjanen, each contributing €120,000. The year before, Lõhmus had donated €125,000 and Kirjanen €200,000 to the party.

Jaan Pillersaar donated €70,000 to the party last year, which also received €30,000 in state support.

The coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) ranked third in total donations in 2024, raising a combined €335,000. The party's largest, €50,000 donation came from businessman Margus Vanaselja, who also donated the same amount to the Reform Party.

Also among the SDE's top donors were MEP Marina Kaljurand (SDE/S&D), who contributed €25,700, Toivo Leht, who donated €20,000, and Priit Lomp, who donated €14,100 to the party. The Social Democrats also received €456,900 in state support last year.

Reform sees nearly €1.9 million from state

The coalition Reform Party, meanwhile, raised €287,400 in donations over the course of 2024. The top donors for last year were Margus Vanaselja and Armin Karu, who donated €50,000 each, followed by Aivar Linnamäe — who also supported Isamaa — with €25,000.

The prime minister's party, which holds 37 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu, also received nearly €1.9 million in state support.

The opposition Center Party, meanwhile, raised €40,000 in donations last year. Its largest, €6,000 donation came from Mihkel Undrest, while party chair Mihhail Kõlvart donated €3,900. The Center Party also received €812,200 in state support.

No significant donations were made to the coalition Eesti 200 over the course of 2024. The party's top donor last year was Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin with €1,617, followed by actor Nikolai Bentsler with €1,500 and Tallinn Deputy Mayor Margot Roose with €1,332. Eesti 200 also received €710,700 in state support last year.

As of Monday afternoon, the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) financial report was not yet reflected in the ERJK's figures for 2024.

In the first nine months of last year, the party raised €56,600 in donations. The largest donor over the first three quarters was MP Anti Poolamets, who donated a total of €14,000 to the party.

MEP Jaak Madison (Center/ECR), who joined the Center Party last summer, had donated €5,900 to EKRE at the beginning of the year.

Parempoolsed raises most donations in fourth quarter

In the fourth and final quarter of last year, Parempoolsed received more financial donations than any other Estonian political party, totaling €156,300.

According to the ERJK, the largest donations to the party that quarter were made by Rain Lõhmus and Raul Kirjanen, who donated €60,000 and €30,000, respectively.

In November, the party financing watchdog had launched proceedings against Parempoolsed due to the party having over €100,000 in debts to businesses, which the party claims have since been repaid with market-rate interest.

In addition to one-time donations, Parempoolsed also received significant recurring contributions, including €4,000 a month from Jaan Pillesaar and €2,500 a month from Heldur Meerits.

In the fourth quarter, Isamaa brought in a total of €125,500 in donations, including a single, €100,000 donation by Parvel Pruunsild. Ahti Kallikorm donated €6,000 in the fourth quarter, while Kaspar Kokk and MP Riina Solman each contributed another €3,000.

Fourth quarter donations to other parties, meanwhile, were more modest.

The SDE received €47,700 in donations last quarter, with the biggest, €5,000 donation made by party vice-chair Lauri Paeveer. Tartu Deputy Mayor Lemmit Kaplinski also donated €1,200, while MEP Sven Mikser (SDE/S&D) and MPs Anti Allas and Helmen Kütt each donated €1,000 to the party last quarter.

A total of €33,800 was donated to the Reform Party in the fourth quarter, including €10,000 from businessman Neeme Tammis and €4,000 from former prime minister and former European commissioner Siim Kallas.

Newcomer ERK brings in nearly €15,000

The nonparliamentary newcomer Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) raised €14,900 in donations last quarter, including €1,500 from party chair Silver Kuusik and €1,000 from Rein Tali.

The Center Party received €9,300 in donations last quarter, including €1,400 from MEP Jaak Madison, who joined Center last summer, and €1,300 from MEP Jana Toom (Center/Renew).

MPs Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart and Lauri Laats also supported the party with €1,000 each in membership dues last quarter, and Mihkel Undrest donated €1,000 to the party as well.

Eesti 200 received €5,400 in donations last quarter, including €900 from Tallinn Deputy Mayors Aleksei Jašin and Margot Roose with €900 and €600, respectively.

The nonparliamentary Estonian Greens raised €1,600 in donations over the fourth quarter of 2024.

--

