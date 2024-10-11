Businessman donates €100,000 to Isamaa party

Bigbank owner Parvel Pruunsild donated €100,000 to the opposition Isamaa party for the third consecutive quarter in 2024. Eesti 200 took in donations from Tallinn deputy mayors.

Pruunsild has donated €100,000 to Isamaa every quarter this year, bringing his total contribution to the party to €300,000. Pruunsild has been a member of Isamaa since 1999.

In addition to him, 35 other individuals made donations to Isamaa, currently the most popular political force in the polls, in the third quarter, collectively contributing €10,250. Of that amount, Kaspar Kokk donated €5,000.

Isamaa was the only party to receive more in donations (€110,250) in the third quarter than in state support (€101,528).

The opposition party collected €3,750 in membership fees, paid by 53 members. The highest membership fee was paid by Priit Sibul, who contributed €800. Jüri Ratas, Riina Solman and Helir-Valdor Seeder each paid €600 in membership fees.

The party earned €133 in revenue from its assets.

Isamaa's expenses in the third quarter amounted to €83,623, resulting in a surplus of €132,037 for the period.

Donations for Eesti 200 fall short of €6,000

A total of 73 people made financial donations to the coalition Eesti 200, with the largest contributions coming from Tallinn deputy mayors Aleksei Jašin and Margot Roose, who each donated €540 to the party.

Among government ministers, Liia Pakosta made a donation of €25 to the party and also paid a membership fee of €300.

Eesti 200 collected €4,614 in membership fees from 88 members. The largest contribution came from the party's leader, Kristina Kallas, who supported the party with a €500 membership fee.

The party's main source of income in the third quarter was state support, amounting to €188,198.

Eesti 200's expenses totaled €63,361, leaving the party with a surplus of €124,836 for the quarter.

Party leader donates €6,200 to Free Party

The non-parliamentary Free Party, officially called the Free Party Be Sensible (Vabaerakond Aru Pähe), took in €6,600 in donations in Q3, which was more than was managed by the parliamentary Center Party (€3,655) and Eesti 200 (€,5,910).

Most of the support, or €6,200, came from the Free Party's leader Märt Meesak. In total, 12 individuals made donations to the party.

However, the party only collected €76 in membership fees, paid by four of its 618 members.

Among other non-parliamentary parties, the party Koos received €2,902 in donations and the Greens received €250. Koos collected €1,395 in membership fees, while the Greens gathered €314 in membership fees.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!