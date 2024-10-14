Center's Jaak Madison makes largest donation to EKRE

In the third quarter, the largest financial donation to the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) was made by MEP Jaak Madison, who is now a member of the Center Party.

According to data from the Party Financing Supervisory Committee (ERJK), Jaak Madison donated €5,900 to EKRE in the third quarter. In the first two quarters, Madison did not make any donations to EKRE, though he did pay a membership fee of €12 in the first quarter.

Madison left EKRE on June 12 and joined the Center Party on August 22. He did not make any donations to the Center Party in the third quarter.

Henn Põlluaas, who left EKRE on June 11 and joined the new party, the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives, on August 7, also made a donation to EKRE in the third quarter. According to ERJK, Põlluaas donated €1,800.

Both Madison and Põlluaas ran for the European Parliament as candidates for EKRE.

EKRE's party chair, Martin Helme, made a donation of €5,000 to the party.

Both Arvo Aller and Siim Pohlak each donated €4,100, while Helle-Moonika Helme contributed €4,000 to her home party.

In total, EKRE received €29,471 in donations during the third quarter. Membership fees amounted to €1,616, paid by 85 party members. EKRE also earned €565 in income from party assets.

As with most other political parties, the majority of EKRE's income came from state support, amounting to €215,746.

EKRE's total income for the third quarter was €247,398, with expenditures of €211,311, resulting in a positive balance of €36,087.

--

