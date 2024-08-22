MEP, former EKRE MP joins Center Party

Mihhail Kõlvart and Jaak Madison.
Mihhail Kõlvart and Jaak Madison. Source: Siim Lõvi
European Parliament member Jaak Madison, a former EKRE MP, announced that he had joined the Center Party on Thursday.

"I am honored to join the Center Party, which has a clear vision for defending Estonia's sovereignty in the European Union and a solid plan to save the Estonian economy," Madison said in a joint statement sent to the media.

Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said Madison is a politician who firmly stands for national values ​​and is committed to protecting Estonia's interests in Europe.

"I am convinced that the overly soft approach to the Brussels directives of the Reform Party-led governments has in some cases been detrimental to Estonia. Together with Jaak Madison, we can stand up for Estonia's interests even more effectively than before and shape a realistic policy that takes into account our national characteristics and needs," he said in the same statement.

Speaking later at a press conference, Kõlvart said Madison came to the party of his own accord. His support was not bought and Center had nothing to offer him either.

Madison and several other MPs left EKRE earlier this summer, with many forming the new Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives party. Center has also seen 10 MPs leave over the last year since Kõlvart was elected chairman.

Speculation of some deal between Madison and Kõlvart had been swirling after the pair published a joint political address last week. An entry into the business register confirmed Madison's switch on Thursday morning.

Madison ran for the 2024 European Parliament elections as the anchor of the EKRE list, received 32,845 votes and was elected. 

Kölvart: Madison and Toom make a productive team

At the European Union level, the Center Party is currently a member of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), which in turn belongs to the Renew Europe faction.

Center already has one MEP Jana Toom, who sits in place of Kõvart, in the ECR (European Conservatives and Reformists) faction.

Kõvart said the board of the Center Party gathered on Thursday morning and proposed to change the faction, leaving ALDE, to one that best reflects the party's centrist worldview and Estonia's national interests.

He added that the Center Party firmly stands for the fact that, although environmental issues are important, the green revolution must not hinder the development of the European and Estonian economies.

"We are concerned that Europe's over-regulated economic policies are widening the gap with the US and Asian countries. Jaak Madison joining the Center Party will bring the voice of the Center Party in the European Parliament to the fore in an even stronger and more assertive way. I am confident that Jana Toom and Jaak Madison will form a strong and effective team," the chairman of the Center Party said.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

