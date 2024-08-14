Isamaa head: Joint address betrays Madison's political positioning

According to Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu, the joint statement by Jaak Madison and Mihhail Kõlvart primarily affects Jaak Madison's political positioning rather than cooperation within the opposition.

ERR asked Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu for his thoughts on the joint statement by Jaak Madison and Mihhail Kõlvart (Center Party), in which they presented an alternative action plan for the opposition and called for opposition unity.

"Perhaps what's more telling is who drafted it together. The fact that it was signed by those particular individuals deserves even more attention right now," Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu acknowledged that the criticism of tax hikes presented in the statement is relevant. "However, it leans more towards a left-centrist position with their proposed views," he added.

"The opposition parties have their own programmatic agendas. Isamaa has its own alternative to the current government's actions, and that alternative is not aligned with a left-centrist approach. Proposing alternative tax increases instead of the current ones would send the wrong signal in today's economy," Reinsalu stated.

Reinsalu was not approached to join the statement.

When asked if he would have signed the statement if approached, he responded, "Regarding the specific alternative tax hikes proposed, Isamaa has not suggested them, and they are not part of our agenda. We remain a right-wing opposition force offering a political alternative."

"We cannot forget that last year Estonia experienced the largest economic decline in the European Union. Our current situation requires us to focus on creating confidence in entrepreneurship and the economy, not destabilizing it," Reinsalu added.

Reinsalu noted that the statement did not address the immediate need to cut government spending.

ERR also asked Reinsalu to comment on the claim made in the statement that the opposition is fragmented.

"Opposition parties have their own differing views. However, when it comes to certain tactical issues in opposing the government's actions, the opposition parties have acted in unison, such as in opposing the car tax. Each party has employed different measures," Reinsalu explained.

He also highlighted a broader problem in democracy beyond the opposition. "The focal point of society has disappeared. A political agenda is being implemented without a true mandate. If we consider last spring's parliamentary elections, it's being done in a forceful manner that doesn't allow for dialogue – neither with broader societal interest groups nor between the opposition and the coalition."

When asked if the statement by Kõlvart and Madison has any impact on the opposition's cooperation, Reinsalu replied, "It has an impact on Jaak Madison's political positioning, given that he drafted it together with Kõlvart. It certainly sends a signal in the political arena. However, I believe our democracy faces much more serious problems than just the issues within the opposition."

Center Party leader: Address a joint initiative with Madison

Mihhail Kõlvart did not clearly answer ERR's question about who initiated the joint approach with Jaak Madison.

"I believe this is a shared initiative in the broader sense. We have different political priorities, but at the same time, a common understanding. Today, the key issue is economic sustainability, and, unfortunately, the current government and the new-old coalition are not providing us with the tools to halt the economic downturn and offer a long-term perspective," Kõlvart told ERR.

Speaking about the absence of Isamaa and EKRE from the joint statement issued on Wednesday morning, Kõlvart said that there is actually quite active communication with these parties as well. However, he acknowledged that the opposition has not been unified in the Riigikogu.

Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"That's precisely why I think this signal is necessary – to show that the Center Party is ready for cooperation and that there are actually other politicians who see a great need for it," Kõlvart said.

Regarding the potential for closer cooperation between Jaak Madison and the Center Party, Kõlvart noted that this has not been thoroughly discussed yet.

"Of course, all people who have political potential and ambition, for whom the goals and values of the Center Party are close to their hearts or align with their own views, are welcome in the Center Party," Kõlvart said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!