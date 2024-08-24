Isamaa leader calls for government 'tax truce'

News
Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu at the party's board meeting on August 24.
Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu at the party's board meeting on August 24. Source: Viljar Voog/Isamaa
News

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu has called on the Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 government to call a truce on tax hikes, adding that the administration has failed to analyze the impact of its actions on the Estonian people and economy, turning it into a country where both taxes and prices are high.

Reinsalu made his remarks at a party board meeting held in Jõgeva Saturday.

He said: "The new government is the same old government of tax rises."

"Estonia is being molded by the government's political agenda into a land of both high prices and high taxes."

The government's strategic approach is wrong, he went on. "The priority has to be economic recovery. To do this, a tax truce is necessary, not a tax war."

Reinsalu said that as early as January, the previous administration, which consisted of the same three parties, had misjudged the impact of its tax hikes on the cost of living, leading to the deepest economic recession EU-wide.

He also rejected government claims that the problem is the same across the entire region. "This is false," Reinsalu added.

"In Latvia and Lithuania, the bank even predicts a price fall this year, but in Estonia, thanks mainly to the tax rises, a price rise," he continued, referring to an April report by Luminor Pank which said that Estonia is the only Baltic country where the economy is not growing, and prices are rising.

Whereas Lithuania and Latvia will have 2-percent and 1.2-percent growth rates respectively in the coming year, for Estonia, the forecast is for a 1-percent contraction, Luminor said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:47

U.S. Air Force Secretary: Ämari Air Base modernization 'impressive'

14:44

Vibeke Välbe fifth, Mark-Markos Kehva 15th at Otepää summer biathlon sprints

14:34

Isamaa leader calls for government 'tax truce'

13:56

Jaak Madison: EKRE leader could have ousted Reform Party from office in 2022

13:35

Ukrainian-language education in Estonia to fade away in the coming years

12:02

EKRE leader: I must apologize to our supporters about Jaak Madison

10:48

Estonian butter shortage likely to last one month, followed by price rise

09:37

Wrestler Lisette Böttker takes U-17 bronze

09:21

Conference looks at experiences of Estonian refugees in World War Two

08:59

Kristin Tattar up to sixth place in disc golf world championship

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.08

The Baltic Way: 35 years since 2 million protest for freedom from Soviets

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.08

Ironman brings traffic changes to Tallinn this weekend

22.08

Tallinn's Estonian-language schools seeing more and more Russian-speaking kids

22.08

Tallinn rental prices starting to rise again

23.08

EDF Lt Col: Russia has chosen to ignore scale of Ukraine's Kursk incursion

23.08

Tallinn Airport hopes to expand cooperation with airBaltic

23.08

Estonia plans to reduce time in which officials must reply to queries

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo