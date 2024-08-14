Kõlvart and Madison present joint opposition action plan

Chairman of the Center Party Mihhail Kõlvart and Member of the European Parliament Jaak Madison, who left the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) earlier this summer, made a surprising joint statement calling for the opposition to unite. They propose rejecting the government's planned tax increases, taking on more loans, taxing banks and foreign corporations and introducing a progressive income tax.

"We call on the broad opposition in Estonia to unite so that in two and a half years, a coalition can come to power that stands for the well-being of the Estonian people, supports domestic entrepreneurship, ensures energy security and promotes regional development, thereby improving the quality of life and welfare of the Estonian people," said Mihhail Kõlvart and Jaak Madison in their joint statement.

According to them, Estonian politics has reached a point where "to steer away from the current disastrous course, it is necessary for the forces opposing the current liberal ruling coalition to consolidate and inject new momentum." Kõlvart and Madison believe that the three parties that formed the government under Kristen Michal have "driven Estonia into a downward spiral, at the end of which lies socioeconomic collapse."

Kõlvart and Madison oppose the government's planned tax hikes, budget cuts and the green transition, which they argue will significantly increase the number of people living in poverty and those in need in Estonia.

"We are starting to see bankruptcies of domestic companies, an accelerated decline of rural life, a drain of the workforce in their prime to foreign countries, declining birth rates and – what is extremely important in the current security situation – a weakening will to defend the country. Economically destitute citizens who have lost trust in their leaders are not sufficiently motivated to defend their country. Estonia is not only defended by military equipment but by its people. Yes, as the Social Democrats declared, livelihood is security – yet they then hypocritically implemented policies in government that are the exact opposite," Kõlvart and Madison wrote.

The two politicians, who are generally ideologically different, also expressed regret that the opposition has lacked the strength to stop the policies of the ruling coalition, attributing this to the actions of the Riigikogu leadership over the past year, which they say has marginalized the opposition, as well as to the fragmentation of the opposition itself.

"Unfortunately, several politicians who switched parties have bolstered the coalition's influence – power attracts people who are driven by short-term self-interest," they added.

As an alternative to the current government's policies, Kõlvart and Madison propose abandoning the introduction of a corporate income tax and instead, following Lithuania's example, implementing a "reasonable" tax on the banking sector and international corporations like Facebook and Google.

They also call for scrapping the planned car tax, arguing that it would accelerate the marginalization of Estonia's rural areas, increase regional and economic inequality and put people who rely on cars for their daily livelihood in a difficult position.

"Additional taxation of private property must be ruled out. A more equitable development of society can be ensured by a progressive income tax," emphasized Kõlvart and Madison.

Both politicians also expressed support for increased borrowing: "The state urgently needs to take on loans to make larger and faster defense investments – Estonian people and foreign investors must be convinced that Estonia is well protected."

"It is crucial that the Estonian government both wants and is able to resist policies imposed by Brussels that are harmful to Estonia, particularly the economically devastating green transition and plans to address unemployment and low birth rates through mass immigration of economic migrants," Kõlvart and Madison added.

They also urged Estonian members of the European Parliament to work together to protect Estonia's sovereignty and national interests in energy, agriculture, defense and immigration policies.

"In the next elections, political forces that do not serve the interests of international corporations, the 'green transition' companies or the more liberal wing of the European Commission, but steadfastly defend the Estonian people and our Constitution, must win the support of the people," Kõlvart and Madison concluded in their joint statement.

Madison and Kõlvart's interaction has attracted attention in the media in recent weeks.

Unlike many other politicians who have left EKRE, former EKRE vice-chairman Jaak Madison has not joined the newly formed party – the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK).

