X!

SDE exit from government means Eduard Odinets has to vacate Riigikogu seat

News
Eduard Odinets (SDE).
Eduard Odinets (SDE). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The exit of the Social Democrats (SDE) from government has not only meant four ministers leaving their posts, but has also meant prominent SDE MP Eduard Odinets will have to vacate his Riigikogu seat, Põhjarannik reported.

Government ministers do not sit at the Riigikogu, but if they had won a seat at the last Riigikogu elections, they must return to parliament when leaving government, and the placeholder MP who took their seat when they were appointed a minister must make way for them.

This is what has happened with Odinets, who must vacate his seat for partymate Riina Sikkut, who is no longer health minister.

Odinets failed to gain an SDE seat via the electoral district route at the 2023 elections, but entered parliament through SDE's national list once Sikkut was made a minister.

Odinets, who is also chair of Kohtla-Järve city council, was one of four MPs at the 101-seat Riigikogu who were from Ida-Viru County, third-most populous county in Estonia, the others being Meelis Kiili (Reform), Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center), and Arvo Aller (EKRE).

The three other SDE ministers who have now left office are: Piret Hartman (Regional affairs), Vladimir Svet (Infrastructure) and party chair Lauri Läänemets (Interior).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Põhjarannik

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Ursel Velve named next chief of Estonian Business and Innovation Agency

17:25

Following pushback, FC Kuressaare backs down on striker's medical expenses

17:10

Rainer Vakra: Weak Environmental Board a nightmare for businesses

16:49

Bank of Estonia: Fourth quarter current account surplus down to 1.4 percent

16:44

Experts: Administrative burden could be cut with clearer environmental rules

16:21

Paide's incoming culture chief has no plans to revive Paide Theater

16:01

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets could run for Riigikogu vice president

15:55

SDE exit from government means Eduard Odinets has to vacate Riigikogu seat

15:17

Land Board switching gears in hunt for state architect

15:16

Pärnu, Keila out of Estonian-Latvian Basketball League playoff contention

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.03

Tallinn fines Ridango over public transport e-system failures

08:02

Innocent-looking balloons in the service of a hostile neighbor

09:16

US Secretary of State Rubio signs order to continue military financing to Baltics

11.03

Tallinn to regulate use of rental e-scooters, mopeds and bicycles

11.03

Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

11.03

Bolt wants to abolish calendar-year-based car tax calculation

10.03

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax

11.03

Tallinn to remove Soviet symbols from Nõmme District Government building

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo