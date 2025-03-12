SDE leader Lauri Läänemets could run for Riigikogu vice president

By sending the Social Democrats into the opposition, the coalition has made its life significantly more difficult in the Riigikogu. The opposition will begin reallocating positions and the Social Democrats may seek to claim the post of Riigikogu deputy speaker.

The new coalition of the Reform Party and Eesti 200 holds 52 votes in the Riigikogu, possibly slightly more. While this constitutes a majority, albeit a narrow one, the main work of the parliament takes place in committees, where the coalition also needs a majority to function effectively.

Traditionally, committees are chaired by coalition representatives. Currently, three committees are led by Social Democrats, meaning replacements will be necessary.

In the Economic Affairs Committee, chaired by Jaak Aab (SDE), the opposition currently holds a majority. The Legal Affairs Committee, led by Andre Hanimägi (SDE), is evenly split between the coalition and the opposition. Only the removal of Heljo Pikhof (SDE) from the head of the Cultural Affairs Committee appears likely to succeed. The situation is tense in several other committees as well, leaving the coalition with a complex task of redistributing positions.

While the opposition is not a unified force and the reshuffling of positions is unlikely to please anyone, the Social Democrats are the largest opposition faction.

ERR's Uku Toom asked Social Democratic Party chairman Lauri Läänemets whether his party would now seek a seat on the Riigikogu board.

"We haven't had a chance to discuss this yet, but it is true that in terms of numbers, we are the largest opposition force. It is standard practice in parliament that opposition factions negotiate among themselves based on their size to determine how positions should be allocated. Whether that means the deputy speaker position or a redistribution of committee vice-chair or chair positions remains to be seen," Läänemets said.

Meanwhile, Isamaa faction leader Helir-Valdor Seeder believes it is too early to discuss seat allocations and expects that some committees may remain under opposition leadership.

Parallel to these political battles, an attempt to amend the Constitution is underway. The key question is whether a proposed change to revoke voting rights from holders of grey passports (stateless persons in Estonia) will be included. According to Läänemets, if this addition is made, the constitutional amendment will not move forward.

"The Social Democrats have made an agreement, and we will stick to it. If someone changes that agreement, it will be impossible to support alternative versions. In other words, if Kristen Michal stays within the agreed framework, the Constitution will be amended. If he decides to add grey passport holders to the issue, the constitutional amendment will fail," Läänemets stated.

Seeder, on the other hand, is confident that the amendment will pass and gain support.

"I hope the Social Democrats will not act in such a destructive, foolish and emotional manner that they end up preserving voting rights for citizens of an aggressor state — meaning Russian and Belarusian citizens. That would be an extremely irresponsible and foolish move on their part," Seeder said.

As a result, the constitutional amendment could fail for multiple reasons — either due to opposition from the Social Democrats or resistance from Isamaa and EKRE. The Center Party is already opposed to any changes to voting rights.

--

