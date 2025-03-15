EKRE plans to amend party name to help voters find it on ballot sheet

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is set to alter its official title, party leader Martin Helme said ahead of a congress to take place next month.

The party's name and acronym, however, will remain the same; simply, the name in Estonian will change so that the acronym is an integral part of the official party name as seen on ballot sheets.

He said: "We are updating our name. Just as we widely use the abbreviation EKRE in Estonia, we are now incorporating this abbreviation into the official name. So it will be EKRE - EKRE - Eesti Konservatiivne Rahvaerakond."

As for the rationale, Helme claimed there have been people who say they did not even realize that EKRE stands for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia.

Simplifying the name will help the many EKRE voters who struggle to recognize the full name when written out on ballot sheets, he added.

EKRE is holding a congress on April 5 at the Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn, where a vote will be taken on the name change.

--

