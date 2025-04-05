Martin Helme reelected, EKRE renames itself at party congress

This Saturday, at its congress in Tallinn, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) reelected Martin Helme as chair and approved changing the party's official name to EKRE - Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE - Eesti Konservatiivne Rahvaerakond).

Party members voted 430-7 in favor of changing the party's name, a step that required the support of a two-thirds majority of delegates.

"The reason is very simple, as we're told by those who campaign [for us] on the street," Helme explained. "There are plenty of voters who know very well who and what EKRE is, but when they go into the [voting booth], there is no EKRE; there is only the Conservative People's Party of Estonia."

He added that by updating the party's name to include the acronym, they should never lose out on a vote again due to EKRE being a more recognizable brand than their previous legal name.

In the vote for party chair, Martin Helme received 432 votes, with one invalid ballot among the 433 cast. Helme has led the party since 2020.

Elected to EKRE's party board on Saturday were Mart Helme (338 votes), Helle-Moonika Helme (313), Siim Pohlak (305), Rain Epler (271), Anti Poolamets (258), Kert Kingo (248), Arvo Aller (217), Evelin Poolamets (195), Valmar Veste (187), Rene Kokk (185) and Kristjan Moora (168).

Martin Helme subsequently appointed Siim Pohlak, Arvo Aller and Mart Helme as the party's three vice-chairs, after which Mart Kallas (151 votes), Merike Lumi (149) and Elar Niglas (142) also secured positions on the board.

EKRE will also elect a new council and audit committee at Saturday's congress.

EKRE's party congress in Tallinn on Saturday. April 5, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

