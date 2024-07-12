Political parties must pay SALK over €90,000

Four political parties must pay the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SA Liberaalne Kodanik) a total of €92,572 the party financing watchdog has said after it decided free advice and polling shared with them counted as a prohibited donation.

The Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) said Reform, Eesti 200 and SDE must pay SALK €26,449 each and Center €13,225.

When determining the amount, the ERJK considered SALK's estimate, which excluded labor costs, and then added the average annual salary (€18,705) of one employee according to the foundation's 2022 annual report. This totaled €115,715.

SALK founder Tarmo Jüristo told the committee the data was also shared with other people, not only party representatives. The ERJK decided the service could be split 20/80 with the largest share awarded to the four parties. Their share of the cost was estimated to be €92,572.

Jüristo also said he communicated and shared data with parties in different amounts, and less so with the Center Party. The committee then divided the total between the four on the decided to base the ratio of 1:1:1:0.5.

In its letter, the committee noted that the Political Parties Act states a political party should, where possible, return a prohibited donation to the person who made it without delay.

ERJK asked the affected parties to submit their opinion on the matter, possible objections and supporting evidence by August 9

The committee started to look into the matter after the publication of an article by Eesti Ekspress about SALK's work, which can be read here in English.

--

