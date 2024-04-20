Estonian MEPs: Election advertising rules create confusion

The Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) has launched proceedings against Center Party MEP Jana Toom for using EU funds to pay for promotional ads. While EU rules allow it, the practice is not permitted by Estonian law. Other MEPs may also have broken the same rule, however, they say the confusion is down to unclear legislation.

Under EU rules, MEPs can use their parties' money to promote themselves, however, this is not permitted under Estonian law. For that reason, the ERJK has launched proceedings against Center Party MEP Jana Toom, after posters promoting her campaign went on display from early March.

"We have this rule, whereby our parties finance our publicity campaigns and my campaign [ads] went up three months before the elections," said Toom.

Toom said that there are also strict rules in the European Parliament, such as not using the word "candidate" and not directly asking people to vote for you, neither of which she has done. The MEP added that she will be consulting with her lawyers before responding to the committee.

"I don't really like this arbitrary interpretation by Liisa Oviir (chair of the ERJK – ed.). I want to see the rules, plenty of days before the elections, [regarding] what is allowed and what is forbidden," Toom said.

Oviir finds Toom's indignation incomprehensible, as she also broke the same rule five years previously and was required to pay back the money used.

"Of course, every individual may have a different view, the committee can re-analyze it and have it subjected to judicial review. However, this is our current position is this and that should be considered before accepting this kind of money," said Oviir.

The ERJK has also been notified about advertisements promoting Toom's fellow MEPs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Urmas Paet (Reform) and will decide next Thursday whether to also initiate proceedings against them.

"It was a bit easier with Jana Toom in that she herself has said that Renew Europe paid for it. We don't have that information for the others, but generally if there is a European-level party logo included, it means that they have paid," Oviir said.

According to Reform MEP Urmas Paet, a recent article he penned for daily news outlet Postimees is not an ad for his European election campaign, but a foreign policy analysis and introduction to the work of the European Parliament. SDE MEP Sven Mikser believes the reason for the confusion that has emerged is Estonia's unclear legislation.

"In the past, when there have been specific restrictions on election campaigns, such as the restrictions on outdoor advertising at that time, it was understood that a person becomes a candidate at the moment the electoral commission registers them as a candidate. This is around 40 days before the elections," said Mikser.

If, however, a different deadline is set, Mikser said, MEPs ought to be informed in advance. He has not yet been billed for his ads and will decide who foots the bill after the ERJK clarifies the situation.

Isamaa MEP Riho Terras' campaign posters are also on display in several locations around Tallinn. However, according to Teras, he paid for them himself.



