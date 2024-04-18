Gallery: Center submits EU elections candidate list

News
The Center Party submitted its EU elections list on April 15, 2024.
Open gallery
17 photos
News

Center representatives handed over the party's candidate list for the upcoming European Parliament election this week.

The Party's candidates are Mihhail Kõlvart, Lauri Laats, Erki Savisaar, Anneli Ott, Andrei Korobeinik, Janek Mäggi, Monika Haukanõmm, Aivar Riisalu and current MEP Jana Toom.

The submitted the list to the electoral commission on Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:47

Riigikogu starts to discuss nuclear power plant construction plans

19:57

Martin Helme: If I receive a mandate, I'm heading to Brussels

19:26

Prosecutor general avoids disciplinary proceedings

18:55

Gallery: EKRE hands in EU election list

18:43

Tallinn could borrow €60 million for supplementary budget

18:17

Survey: Reform Party overtakes EKRE

18:04

Opposition parties launch no confidence motion against new Tallinn mayor

17:41

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

17:16

Gallery: Center submits EU elections candidate list

17:05

State on the lookout for new fifth island ferry

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06:48

Return to winter weather in Estonia from Thursday

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

09:14

Parents ask kids to record goings-on at kindergarten using smart watches

17:41

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

09:37

Ministry of Climate has given up on traffic violations points system

16.04

Estonian scientists, beekeepers create unique honey DNA test

13:27

QUIZ | How well do you know birds in Estonia?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo