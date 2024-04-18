Gallery: Center submits EU elections candidate list

Center representatives handed over the party's candidate list for the upcoming European Parliament election this week.

The Party's candidates are Mihhail Kõlvart, Lauri Laats, Erki Savisaar, Anneli Ott, Andrei Korobeinik, Janek Mäggi, Monika Haukanõmm, Aivar Riisalu and current MEP Jana Toom.

The submitted the list to the electoral commission on Monday.

--

