Gallery: Parempoolsed submit candidate list for European elections

Parempoolsed submit candidate list for European elections
On Friday, Parempoolsed submitted their list of candidates for June's European Parliament elections to the electoral commission for registration.
Parempoolsed's list includes security expert Rainer Saks, climate scientist Annela Anger-Kraavi and party vice-chair Kristjan Vanaselja.
Also on the list are Kadri Kullman, who heads a veterinary wholesale company, party board member Andres Kaarmann, entrepreneur and cultural organizer Eero Raun, defense and security expert Ilmar Raag, journalist Marti Aavik and party leader Lavly Perling.
Editor: Michael Cole