Gallery: Eesti 200 register candidate list for European elections

On Friday, Eesti 200 submitted their list of candidates for June's European Parliament elections to the electoral commission for registration.

Eesti 200's leading candidate in the European Parliament elections will be party chair and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.

Tsahkna is joined on the list by Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas, along with Kalev Stoicescu, Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Igor Taro, Irja Lutsar, Hendrik Johannes Terras, Kadri Tali and Indrek Tarand.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!