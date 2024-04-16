Gallery: Reform Party submits candidate list for European elections

The Reform Party submits its shortlist for the European Parliamanet elections.
Source: Ken Mürk
On Tuesday morning, the Reform Party submitted its list of candidates for this June's European Parliament elections to the electoral commission for registration.

Reform's list is headed by current MEP Urmas Paet, with Yoko Alender and Luukas Kristjan Ilves, the latter of whom only recently joined the party, making up the top three.

Also on the list are Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Marko Mihkelson, Hanah Lahe, Karmen Joller, Maarja Metstak and Hanno Pevkur.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Michael Cole

