Eesti 200 confirms party candidate list for EU elections

The coalition Eesti 200 held an elections congress on Sunday, where the party unveiled its candidate list and election campaign platform for the upcoming European Parliament elections this June.

Topping their candidate list for the EU elections is party chair Margus Tsahkna.

Following the leading candidate are Kristina Kallas, Kalev Stoicescu, Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Igor Taro, Irja Lutsar, Hendrik Johannes Terras and Kadri Tali, with former MEP Indrek Tarand rounding out the list.

The 8th spot on the party's candidate list was decided by a vote, where Tali had been up against partymates Toomas Uibo and Tarmo Tamm.

The 2024 European Parliament elections will be held on June 6-9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!