Vasakpoolsed fundraising to run in European Parliament elections

Vasakpoolsed, formerly Estonian United Left Party, is collecting donations for the €4,100 deposit needed to participate in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Political parties and independent candidates must pay the bond to the Ministry of Finance before registration. It will be refunded if the parties or candidates receive at least 5 percent of the total votes.

"Vasakpoolsed is not concerned with maximizing the enrichment of companies at the expense of workers. However, this means that businesses have no interest in supporting a party with a left-wing ideology, which is why Vasakpoolsed, or the Estonian United Left Party, will be able to take part in the European elections mainly with the support of good donors," the party writes on its website.

The party's core promise is to fight for a 32-hour work week across the European Union, replacing the current 40-hour week. Its candidate is 24-year-old Jane Priimägi.

"I want to stand for the European Parliament because I am concerned about the greening of the green revolution, where nothing will change for the better for the climate and only big corporations will benefit," Priimägi wrote on the party's page.

The party's manifesto consists of five goals:

1. Implement a 32-hour work week in the European Union.

2. Link workers' wages to EU inflation.

3. Support nuclear energy as green energy.

4. Ensure additional costs to people from the green economy transition are compensated.

5. Add an environmental impact assessment to every product that considers the product's entire lifecycle from production to disposal.

Last year, a group of young people took over the United Left Party of Estonia, which has repeatedly been accused of pro-Russian sentiments.

The party's director of strategy Robert Kiisler told ERR in February that they plan to transform the party into a progressive and Estonia-friendly left-wing party. It is easier to convert an existing party, than create a new one from scratch, he said.

The party also plans to rename itself Vasakpoolsed.

