Gallery: EÜVP general meeting fails to meet quorum

A general meeting for one of Estonia's fringe political parties was abandoned after failing to reach the quorum necessary to conclude formalities.

Though the meeting went ahead, attendees were fairly thin on the ground (see gallery).

On Friday, Robert Kiisler, strategy manager of the EÜVP, also known as Vasak ("Left"), said that the party already figured in advance that a quorum was not likely to be met.

That they went ahead anyway was due to it being "a court-ordered condition relating to [party board member] Keijo Lindeberg – he was required to organize the general assembly before February 8," Kiisler went on.

This was "the reason why we are organizing this general assembly so soon after the attempt to revive the party," Kiisler went on.

Had it gone ahead with a full quorum, the EÜVP congress would have elected a party chair and board, approved its platform and made any changes to its statutes which were deemed necessary.

The EÜVP had as of last November 559 members – a minimum of 500 members is the legal requirement for a registered political party.

