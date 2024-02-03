X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Gallery: EÜVP general meeting fails to meet quorum

News
EÜVP congress in Tallinn, Saturday, February 3, 2024.
Open gallery
27 photos
News

A general meeting for one of Estonia's fringe political parties was abandoned after failing to reach the quorum necessary to conclude formalities.

Though the meeting went ahead, attendees were fairly thin on the ground (see gallery).

On Friday, Robert Kiisler, strategy manager of the EÜVP, also known as Vasak ("Left"), said that the party already figured in advance that a quorum was not likely to be met.

That they went ahead anyway was due to it being "a court-ordered condition relating to [party board member] Keijo Lindeberg – he was required to organize the general assembly before February 8," Kiisler went on.

This was "the reason why we are organizing this general assembly so soon after the attempt to revive the party," Kiisler went on.

Had it gone ahead with a full quorum, the EÜVP congress would have elected a party chair and board, approved its platform and made any changes to its statutes which were deemed necessary.

The EÜVP had as of last November 559 members – a minimum of 500 members is the legal requirement for a registered political party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:04

Estonia-donated Javelin anti-tank missiles arrive in Ukraine

15:42

Gallery: EÜVP general meeting fails to meet quorum

15:35

Progress slow on Ida-Viru County apartment block EU funding uptake

15:34

Social affairs ministry unhappy with alcohol advertising law amendment plans

15:17

Georg Linnamäe sixth after Lapland rally morning stages

14:51

Daily: Nearly one in four MEPs subject of judicial cases or other controversies

14:22

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry procurement deadline postponed to March

13:39

Later than usual EU elections could have ramifications for Estonian politics too

12:35

Foreign ministry presents Anna Hints cross of merit for her debut feature

11:40

National defense academy opens cyber warfare center of excellence

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.02

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia for renovation

02.02

Experts forecast quiet year for Estonia's real estate market

09:21

Estonia's first ever same-sex marriages take place

02.02

Russia's border closure continues to cause travel headaches in Narva

02.02

Closing Narva border crossing increases traffic in southeast

02.02

Tartu peace talks postponed due to excessive consumption of liquor

02.02

NATO military mobility corridor being set up across Northern Europe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: