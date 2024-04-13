Parempoolsed announces European Parliament elections candidate list

Parempoolsed board meeting where the party confirmed its European election candidate list, Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Open gallery
39 photos
Parempoolsed revealed its nine-member candidate list, who will be contesting June's European Parliament elections.

Party leader Lavly Perling, a former prosecutor general, is the party's lead candidate.

Saturday's Parempoolsed board meeting (see gallery) also confirmed previously announced candidates Rainer Saks, a security expert and former foreign ministry secretary general, climate scientist Annela Anger-Kraavi, businessman and cultural organizer Eero Raun, reserve officer, filmmaker and security expert Ilmar Raag and journalist Marti Aavik.

The remaining three candidates are: Party vice-chair Kristjan Vanaselja, owner-founder of veterinary medicine wholesale company Kadri Kullman, and party board member Andres Kaarmann.

Political parties may run a maximum of nine candidates at European elections, where Estonia is treated as a single electoral district.

Under EU regulations MEPs must sit with one of several political groups at the Strasbourg/Brussels legislature; if elected to the European Parliament, the party plans to join the center-right political group, the European People's Party (EPP).

Parempoolsed was founded in 2022 and is contesting its second ever elections on June 9, polling day in Estonia.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

