Parempoolsed announces European Parliament elections candidate list

Parempoolsed revealed its nine-member candidate list, who will be contesting June's European Parliament elections.

Party leader Lavly Perling, a former prosecutor general, is the party's lead candidate.

Saturday's Parempoolsed board meeting (see gallery) also confirmed previously announced candidates Rainer Saks, a security expert and former foreign ministry secretary general, climate scientist Annela Anger-Kraavi, businessman and cultural organizer Eero Raun, reserve officer, filmmaker and security expert Ilmar Raag and journalist Marti Aavik.

The remaining three candidates are: Party vice-chair Kristjan Vanaselja, owner-founder of veterinary medicine wholesale company Kadri Kullman, and party board member Andres Kaarmann.

Political parties may run a maximum of nine candidates at European elections, where Estonia is treated as a single electoral district.

Under EU regulations MEPs must sit with one of several political groups at the Strasbourg/Brussels legislature; if elected to the European Parliament, the party plans to join the center-right political group, the European People's Party (EPP).

Parempoolsed was founded in 2022 and is contesting its second ever elections on June 9, polling day in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!