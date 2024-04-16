Rainer Saks: Israel will certainly respond to Iranian strikes

While Israel's allies do not want it to respond to the unprecedented missile and drone strikes launched by Iran towards Israeli territory over the weekend, Israel itself will surely do so, security expert Rainer Saks said Monday.

Appearing on ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade," Saks said: "Israel's allies do not want this to go on, to be responded to. [But] Israel will definitely press on. My belief is that [a response] will be forthcoming. In that case, of course, Iran has threatened to strike back."

Israel might well conduct a precision strike on Iran, rather than launching hundreds of missiles, Saks continued.

"It will certainly be a targeted strike. I don't think it will conduct a mass attack as Iran did, sending hundreds of projectiles. It will instead target specific sites very clinically, and demonstrate to Iran that Israel can hit anywhere on Iranian territory, if it wishes," he said.

"I would expect that Israel might target facilities relating to air defense or nuclear sites, to show Iran its military and technological superiority. Iran certainly possesses more missiles, but not so many that it can conduct attacks like these every day. Maybe it has enough for two or three such attacks," Saks added.

That, with the help of its allies, was able to down almost all the incoming missiles and drones launched by Iran indicates the high level of Israel's air defense system, Saks noted.

He noted that, reportedly, some of the Iran-fired projectiles, on the other hand, did not reach their target, falling out of the sky en route; something which does not reflect well on the quality of Iranian weaponry.

"In a sense, that was predictable, though we haven't seen Iran use a number of missiles on this scale before. Plus though they have been supplying weapons to Russia, Russian forces have been complaining about these too," Saks remarked.

Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, had told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that world leaders should discuss in an international context why Ukraine's airspace does not get defended as quickly and effectively by allies as Israel's was during the Iranian attacks over the weekend.

On this, Saks said the level of defense extended to Israel might provide an opportunity for a similar model to be set up in defense of Ukraine in the future.

He said: "The relationship with the Middle East is a bit different, and Iran is not Russia. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine differs somewhat in its nature, such steps have not been dared to be taken as are now being taken to contain Iran. But a certain precedent has been set, and we have been seeing these discussions in the media. So, I think this also provides an opportunity that maybe at some point, a similar model will be used in Ukraine's case."

Whether the events involving Iran and Israel will ultimately work to Ukraine's benefit, or against it, in its war effort, is hard to say, according to Saks, but in the long run, it likely will not benefit Russia.

Saks said: "In one aspect, it definitely suits Russia, as it ties up U.S. and British forces in every way, strategically, tactically, and at the direct level of military forces."

"However, on the other hand, it can motivate some Western countries to boost their military strength and defense capabilities. So over the long term, I think it won't benefit Russia. Second, Iran has now crossed a definite line, so this leaves Israel only with the opportunity to respond very strongly," Saks, a former foreign ministry secretary general, went on.

Iran stated that the weekend strike against Israel came as retribution for an Israeli strike on Iran's consulate in Syria at the start of this month, which killed senior Iranian military commanders.

Rainer Saks was talking to "Ringvaade." He is a candidate for the Parempoolsed party at June's European elections.

Overnight Saturday to Sunday, Iran carried out strikes against Israeli territory for the first time ever, launching an estimated 300 or more drones and missiles. Another possible notable first is the downing of a ballistic missile which was traveling outside the Earth's atmosphere, which it is thought happened in at least one case as several allied nations including the U.S., Britain and France, joined Israel in activating its air defense shield.

Israel's allies have strongly condemned Iran's actions, but urged Benjamin Netanyahu's government to show restraint.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!