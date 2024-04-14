Estonian MFA advises against any non-essential travel to Israel

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday announced an advisory against any non-essential travel to Israel following an overnight retaliatory attack against it by Iran.

The MFA requests that all Estonian citizens currently in Israel contact the ministry if possible as well as register their short-term stay in the country on the ministry's website or by emailing [email protected], according to a press release.

Those currently in Israel are urged to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities. Airports are open, however there are disruptions to the schedule of outbound commercial flights from Israel, the ministry noted, adding that emergency consular assistance is available 24/7 by calling +372 5301 9999.

"I strongly condemn Iran's attack on Israel, which threatens the fragile security of the whole region," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement on Sunday.

"I am calling for avoiding escalation and working toward reducing tensions in the Middle East," Tsahkna continued. "I am in constant contact with the Estonian ambassador in Tel Aviv, and am following developments in the region closely. I support Israel's right to defend itself within international humanitarian law."

Attack a retaliation following Israel's embassy strike

Overnight into Sunday, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel in what the BBC described as a "widely anticipated reprisal attack" following Israel's deadly bombing of the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria on April 1.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched the attack "in retaliation against the Zionist regime's repeated crimes, including the attack on the Iranian Embassy's consulate in Damascus."

The embassy attack in turn had come on the heels of likewise deadly suspected Israeli strikes on Damascus and Aleppo in March.

According to an Israeli military spokesperson, launches this Sunday "numbered more than 300," but 99 percent of them were intercepted in what was described by Israel as a "very significant strategic success," the Associated Press reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces helped Israel down "nearly all" of the drones and missiles, and pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response.

Estonia is a member of NATO alongside the U.S.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!