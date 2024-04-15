MP: West should discuss why Ukraine's skies are not protected like Israel's

World leaders should discuss why Ukraine's airspace is not protected as quickly and effectively as Israel's was over the weekend during attacks from Iran, said Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee.

The MP said some questions need answering.

"If the Western allies are ready to react as quickly and as forcefully to the defense of Israeli airspace as they did and did very effectively in repelling a drone, missile or cruise missile attack, why would similar action not be possible, for example, in the defence of Ukrainian airspace. I stress the word defense. I think these are issues that should be raised at forthcoming international meetings," he told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The chairman said the Americans' concern over Russia also plays a role in the case of Ukraine.

International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) Director Indrek Kannik echoed Mihkelson's words. He said President Joe Biden's administration's attempt to avoid escalation at all costs has created the opposite situation.

Kannik does not believe Iran's attacks will escalate into a larger regional war.

"The fact that Iran is now fully attacking Israel, there is not much more room for expansion. I really don't see that any of the other credible Arab states – Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates – are going to get involved in this war in any way," said Kannik.

Mihkelson said it is "obvious" that Russia is pleased with the situation in the Middle East.

"It is obvious that what is happening in the Middle East is also very much to Russia's liking in order to influence the attitude of the so-called Global South in particular towards the war in Ukraine, for example. /../ All of this is working for Russia's, and in some ways China's, objectives to change the current world order and reduce the role of the West, especially the United States" he said.

The MP said the U.S.' credibility will now be affected by Congress' ability to pace an aid package for Ukraine after months of disputes. The bill that passed the Senate also provides military support to Israel and Taiwan.

Kannik believes it is unlikely the package will be split up in the House of Representatives. He said the atmosphere was thawing even before Iran's attack.

"Even if they wanted to do so, the likelihood of it passing again in the Senate is very minimal. The Democratic majority in the Senate, and the Republicans in the Senate in large part, would still insist on merging the two packages," the director said.

However, there is an increasing possibility that part of Ukraine's aid will be given as a loan.

