FM secgen: Foiling drone, missile attacks doable with international teamwork

Jonatan Vseviov, secretary general of Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday took part in a remote informal meeting of EU foreign ministers discussing the situation in the Middle East and Iran's recent drone and missile attack against Israel.

"I urge restraint from escalating, and [urge] working toward de-escalation in the Middle East," Vseviov said according to a press release.

The EU's trustworthiness and credibility hinge on how the union responds to global issues, as well as whether the EU can be a significant actor in resolving them, he underlined.

"We're facing several crises that will determine our future," Vseviov said, adding that the decisions we make today will determine whether we have the courage to defend and uphold the rules-based world order.

"This [past] weekend's events clearly demonstrate that international cooperation can successfully ward off drone and missile attacks," the Estonian ministry official continued. "I call on all member states to provide Ukraine with what they critically need."

Likewise discussed at Tuesday's meeting was expanding sanctions against Iran, which, in addition to its actions in the Middle East, also supports Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine, the ministry said.

Vseviov also provided meeting participants with an overview of continuing diplomatic efforts to secure the swift release of the crew of the MSC Aries, an Israel-linked container ship seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

The Foreign Ministry had on Sunday confirmed reports that the crew on board the ship included an Estonian resident.

International crew on board seized ship

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran's official state news agency, reported Saturday that the Special Naval Force of the IRGC had seized the MCS Aries near the Strait of Hormuz.

"Members of the force carried out a heliborne operation on the ship's deck, directing it toward Iran's territorial waters," the IRNA wrote. "The Portuguese flagged vessel is operated by the Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company, which is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer."

The Italian-Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) confirmed Saturday that there were 25 people aboard the container ship that had been seized in the Persian Gulf, acknowledging that at approximately 2:43 a.m. UTC, Iranian forces came aboard the vessel by helicopter.

"She has 25 crew on board, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure their wellbeing and [the] safe return of the vessel," MSC said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Sunday confirmed that the ministry had contacted the family of the Estonian resident crew member, noting that, together with its partners, it was also "implementing measures at our disposal to ensure that Iranian authorities release the ship's crew, including the Estonian resident, so they can return home."

Retaliation following Israel's embassy strike

The ship seizure came amid heightened expectation of an Iranian attack on Israel after Israel's deadly bombing of the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria on April 1, the BBC reported, adding that Israel stated Saturday that Iran would "bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further."

Overnight into Sunday, Iran also launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel in what the BBC likewise described as a "widely anticipated reprisal attack."

The IRGC said it had launched the attack "in retaliation against the Zionist regime's repeated crimes, including the attack on the Iranian Embassy's consulate in Damascus."

The embassy attack had been preceded by likewise deadly suspected Israeli strikes on Damascus and Aleppo in March.

According to an Israeli military spokesperson, launches this Sunday "numbered more than 300," but 99 percent of them were intercepted in what was described by Israel as a "very significant strategic success," the Associated Press reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces helped Israel down "nearly all" of the drones and missiles, and pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response.

Estonia is a member of NATO alongside the U.S.

