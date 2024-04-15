Baltic MPs call for more sanctions on Iran after Israel attacks

Marko Mihkelson.
Marko Mihkelson. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Chairmen of the parliamentary foreign affairs committees in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania on Monday strongly condemned Iran's recent attacks against Israel and called for imposing substantial sanctions against Iran.

The joint statement was signed by Estonia's Marko Mihkelson (Reform), Latvia's Rihards Kols, and Lithuania's Žygimantas Pavilionis.

They called the attacks over the weekend "unprecedented" and "a severe threat to global peace and security." Iran seeks to "to further destabilize the Middle East" and this "increase[s] the risks to global safety," the statement says.

The chairmen highlighted that Iran is "at the center of a new axis of evil alongside Russia."

"This alliance poses a profound and escalating threat to global security, systematically undermining the sovereignty of nations and the stability of international order," the statement says.

The politicians called for a "unified and immediate response" from the international community. They want to see "substantial sanctions" need to be placed on Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps should be designated a terrorist organization.

"This action is necessitated by Iran's persistent endorsement of terrorist activities and its involvement in direct acts of aggression towards sovereign states. The recent assaults bring to light the critical nature of Iran's strategic capabilities, including its nuclear aspirations, and underscore the necessity for urgent and decisive countermeasures," they said.

The Chairmen reaffirmed their dedication to upholding global security and averting further escalations within the Middle Eastern region.

They also expressed solidarity with Israel and called on democracies around the world to "stand tall and strong, united in their resolve to safeguard the principles of freedom, justice, and the rule of law that form the bedrock of our global community".

Editor: Helen Wright

