Foreign ministry summons Iran's chargé d'affaires over release of Estonian citizen

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran's chargé d'affaires to call for the release of an Estonian resident on board a ship seized earlier this month in the Hormuz Strait.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said summoning the chargé d'affaires was the next step in a series of diplomatic efforts by the ministry aimed at securing the release of the Estonian resident.

"Meeting with the chargé d'affaires of Iran today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the seizure of the MSC Aries and called for the immediate release of its crew, including the Estonian resident," he said in a statement.

The ministry is in touch with MSC, the company that operates the ship, and according to the operator, doctors were allowed on board the ship yesterday to perform medical checks on all crewmembers.

Estonia's honorary consul in Tehran is also working on the issue and is in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran on the ground.

Eesti 200 leader and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.

The Estonian embassy in Lisbon and the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs are also cooperating, as the Portuguese authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure the release of the ship that sailed under the Portuguese flag.

Tsahkna said Iran's actions indicate a broader threat to cargo ships in seas across the globe. "Growing tensions in the world, especially in the Middle East, make the work of seafarers increasingly dangerous," the minister said. "Targeting cargo ships is unacceptable."

The foreign minister recognized the political decision taken at yesterday's discussion of European Union foreign and defense ministers to expand sanctions against Iran to include missile production and shipments in order to both hinder Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression and its destabilizing activities in the Middle East region.

"Iran poses a threat to global peace and security, which is why additional sanctions against Iran are completely appropriate," Tsahkna said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

