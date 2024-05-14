Tsahkna: Estonia and EU work to ramp up sanctions against Iran

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
On May 14, the European Union broadened the scope of sanctions imposed against Iran. According to the new criteria individuals and entities that produce drones and missiles and supply drones to Russia and to non-state armed groups in the Middle East can be added to the sanctions list.

According to new criteria, sanctions can now target individuals and entities who are connected to the production of Iranian drones and missiles; who provide Iranian drones and missiles to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine; who provide Iranian drones and missiles to non-state armed groups in the Middle East; who threaten peace and security in the Middle East and Red Sea region and whose actions are in breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2216 aimed at restoring lasting peace and security in Yemen.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Iran's continued support for Russia's aggression in Ukraine and destabilizing actions in the Middle East affected global security.

"Estonia and the European Union are working to make sure the sanctions are as tough and effective as possible," he said. "By changing the sanctions criteria, we can quickly impose restrictions on individuals and entities that decide to contribute to Russia's brutal war in Ukraine.

"Estonia unequivocally condemns any support to Russia in its aggression against Ukraine because Russia's aim in using the drones is to sow fear and panic in the people of Ukraine, and cause destruction," Tsahkna added.

"It is crucial for all states that consider supporting Russia or any other terrorist regime or doing business there to understand that the potential profits gained from it will not outweigh the sanctions imposed by the West."

Additional information about the sanctions is on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU sanctions map, and the information website of the Council of the European Union.

